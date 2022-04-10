Calamos Advisors LLC Has $715,000 Stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Calamos Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,884 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $715,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,465,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,979,000 after acquiring an additional 96,915 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,443,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,302,000 after buying an additional 86,756 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,775,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,106,000 after buying an additional 56,817 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,585,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,549,000 after buying an additional 46,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 1,346,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,302,000 after buying an additional 28,459 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $74.42 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $69.78 and a 1-year high of $83.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $74.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.41.

