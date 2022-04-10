Calamos Advisors LLC Takes $884,000 Position in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT)

Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 21,475 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $884,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VCYT. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Veracyte in the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Veracyte in the 4th quarter valued at $3,914,000. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Veracyte by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,222,281 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $338,758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242,080 shares during the last quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. increased its holdings in Veracyte by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 14,238 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aegon Asset Management UK PLC increased its holdings in Veracyte by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC now owns 448,111 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,458,000 after acquiring an additional 101,133 shares during the last quarter.

Get Veracyte alerts:

In other Veracyte news, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 23,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.12, for a total value of $577,835.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 8.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VCYT stock opened at $25.78 on Friday. Veracyte, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.45 and a 12 month high of $57.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of -22.61 and a beta of 0.97.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $67.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.48 million. Veracyte had a negative net margin of 34.42% and a negative return on equity of 3.49%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Veracyte, Inc. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on VCYT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Veracyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Veracyte from $62.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Veracyte from $95.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Veracyte in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Veracyte from $52.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.33.

Veracyte Company Profile (Get Rating)

Veracyte, Inc operates as a diagnostics company worldwide. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas, which are used to determine patients with indeterminate results are benign to avoid unnecessary surgery; Decipher Prostate Biopsy and Radical Prostatectomy for prostate cancer diagnosis; Prosigna Breast Cancer Assay for breast cancer diagnosis; Percepta Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Percepta Nasal Swab Test for lung cancer diagnosis; Envisia Genomic Classifier for diagnosing interstitial lung disease, including idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and Immunoscore Colon Cancer test for colon cancer diagnosis.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Veracyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veracyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.