Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (CCD) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 12th

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CCD – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be given a dividend of 0.195 per share on Wednesday, April 20th. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 12th.

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund stock opened at $25.48 on Friday. Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $23.21 and a fifty-two week high of $33.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.07.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $363,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund by 54.7% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 7,969 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 114,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,604,000 after buying an additional 5,984 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund by 12.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 183,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,705,000 after purchasing an additional 20,724 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 878,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,671,000 after purchasing an additional 82,500 shares during the period.

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a portfolio of convertible securities, investment grade and below investment grade bonds, loans, equity-linked notes, and floating rate securities.

