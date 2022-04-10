Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (CPZ) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 12th

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share on Wednesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 12th.

CPZ stock opened at 19.61 on Friday. Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust has a twelve month low of 18.06 and a twelve month high of 21.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of 20.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of 20.15.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 919.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 153.7% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 34,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 21,054 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 48,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 4,340 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 524,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,215,000 after acquiring an additional 79,638 shares during the period.

Calamos Investments is a global investment firm committed to excellence in investment management and client services. A global investment platform with focused, experienced teams, specialized by investment discipline. Serving the needs of institutional and individual investors since 1977. Offering a range of global investment solutions to work with a client’s asset allocation framework.

