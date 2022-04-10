Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CSQ) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CSQ – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be given a dividend of 0.102 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 12th.

CSQ stock opened at $16.86 on Friday. Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund has a twelve month low of $15.01 and a twelve month high of $19.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.05.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $235,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,924 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $319,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $573,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund during the fourth quarter worth $934,000.

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. The fund is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

