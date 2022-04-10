Canaccord Genuity Group Trims Zegona Communications (LON:ZEG) Target Price to GBX 130

Zegona Communications (LON:ZEG – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 158 ($2.07) to GBX 130 ($1.70) in a research note published on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of LON ZEG opened at GBX 87.25 ($1.14) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 85 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 101.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 10.04 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Zegona Communications has a fifty-two week low of GBX 80.02 ($1.05) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 154 ($2.02).

Zegona Communications plc, through its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services in Northern Spain. The company serves approximately 715,000 residential customers and companies. It is also involved in financing business. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

