Canaccord Genuity Group Trims Zegona Communications (LON:ZEG) Target Price to GBX 130

Zegona Communications (LON:ZEG – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 158 ($2.07) to GBX 130 ($1.70) in a research note published on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Shares of LON ZEG opened at GBX 87.25 ($1.14) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 85 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 101.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 10.04 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Zegona Communications has a fifty-two week low of GBX 80.02 ($1.05) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 154 ($2.02).
Zegona Communications Company Profile (Get Rating)
Read More
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/4 – 4/8
- 3 Best Life Sciences Stocks to Buy Now
- The Institutional Insiders Are Buying WD-40 Company
- What’s Behind The Latest Surge In GameStop (NYSE: GME)?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Zegona Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zegona Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.