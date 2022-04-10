Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Price Target Cut to C$168.00

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) had its price target cut by research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$172.00 to C$168.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.55 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.27 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $1.65 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Stephens increased their price target on Canadian National Railway from $126.00 to $132.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Desjardins raised their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$170.00 to C$172.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Argus upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$171.00 to C$159.00 in a report on Friday. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.90.

Shares of NYSE:CNI opened at $124.37 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.55. The firm has a market cap of $86.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.65, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.10. Canadian National Railway has a 52-week low of $100.66 and a 52-week high of $137.19.

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Rating ) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.91% and a net margin of 33.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNI. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the third quarter valued at $50,000. 69.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

