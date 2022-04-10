Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) Shares Acquired by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,241 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 106.0% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 853 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 32.2% during the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 1,190 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the third quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 9,976.5% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,713 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$63.00 to C$74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $61.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$74.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian Natural Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.56.

NYSE CNQ opened at $64.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.69 and a 200-day moving average of $47.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $74.82 billion, a PE ratio of 12.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.64. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 52-week low of $28.86 and a 52-week high of $65.44.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.54. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 23.33% and a return on equity of 21.20%. The company had revenue of $9.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 7.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th were given a $0.592 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. This is a boost from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is presently 45.84%.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.