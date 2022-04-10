Cantor Fitzgerald Begins Coverage on Inspirato (NASDAQ:ISPO)

Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Inspirato (NASDAQ:ISPO – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock.
ISPO has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Inspirato in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a hold rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on Inspirato in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued an overweight rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inspirato from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday.
Shares of NASDAQ:ISPO opened at $7.19 on Thursday. Inspirato has a 52-week low of $7.06 and a 52-week high of $108.00.
Inspirato Company Profile (Get Rating)
Inspirato Incorporated operates as a subscription-based luxury travel company. The company provides affluent travelers access to a managed and controlled portfolio of hand-selected vacation options. Its portfolio includes branded luxury vacation homes available exclusively to subscribers and guests. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Denver, Colorado.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Inspirato (ISPO)
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/4 – 4/8
- 3 Best Life Sciences Stocks to Buy Now
- The Institutional Insiders Are Buying WD-40 Company
- What’s Behind The Latest Surge In GameStop (NYSE: GME)?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Inspirato Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspirato and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.