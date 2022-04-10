Cantor Fitzgerald Begins Coverage on Inspirato (NASDAQ:ISPO)

Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Inspirato (NASDAQ:ISPO – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock.

ISPO has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Inspirato in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a hold rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on Inspirato in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued an overweight rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inspirato from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISPO opened at $7.19 on Thursday. Inspirato has a 52-week low of $7.06 and a 52-week high of $108.00.

In other Inspirato news, major shareholder Technology Value Pa Millennium sold 38,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.57, for a total value of $486,333.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Chairman Bradley A. Handler sold 31,642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total value of $319,584.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 321,578 shares of company stock worth $3,347,181 in the last three months.

Inspirato Incorporated operates as a subscription-based luxury travel company. The company provides affluent travelers access to a managed and controlled portfolio of hand-selected vacation options. Its portfolio includes branded luxury vacation homes available exclusively to subscribers and guests. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

