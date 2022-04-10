Capital Performance Advisors LLP Takes $3.07 Million Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,252 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $3,074,000. Microsoft makes up approximately 1.9% of Capital Performance Advisors LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mitchell Capital Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 97,628 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $32,834,000 after buying an additional 19,721 shares in the last quarter. Essex LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Essex LLC now owns 4,834 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after buying an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 33,334 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $11,211,000 after buying an additional 4,575 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,671 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,598,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claris Advisors LLC MO purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at $2,217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Microsoft news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total transaction of $8,487,270.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $295.48 per share, with a total value of $502,316.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on Microsoft from $376.00 to $386.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Microsoft from $360.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 target price on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $400.00 target price on Microsoft in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their target price on Microsoft from $366.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $355.99.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $296.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $238.07 and a one year high of $349.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $297.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $311.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.21.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $51.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.80 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 38.50%. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.41%.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

