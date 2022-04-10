Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Capri from $99.00 to $107.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Capri from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Capri from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Capri from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Capri from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $78.32.

NYSE:CPRI opened at $47.86 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 2.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.80. Capri has a 12 month low of $45.05 and a 12 month high of $72.37.

Capri ( NYSE:CPRI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Capri had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 34.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Capri will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Thomas Jr. Edwards sold 12,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.91, for a total value of $809,008.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 1,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.80, for a total transaction of $99,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 86,438 shares of company stock worth $6,004,094. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Capri during the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Capri during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,158,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Capri during the first quarter valued at approximately $13,435,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Capri by 1,500.0% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Capri by 59.2% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 18,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 6,740 shares in the last quarter. 86.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Capri Company Profile (Get Rating)

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

