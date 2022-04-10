CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. B. Riley cut their price objective on CareCloud from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. TheStreet downgraded CareCloud from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Get CareCloud alerts:

Shares of CareCloud stock opened at $4.63 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.29. CareCloud has a 52 week low of $4.44 and a 52 week high of $9.39. The stock has a market cap of $69.64 million, a PE ratio of -5.86 and a beta of 0.93.

CareCloud ( NASDAQ:MTBC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.16. CareCloud had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 2.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that CareCloud will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CareCloud news, CEO A Hadi Chaudhry sold 3,240 shares of CareCloud stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.58, for a total transaction of $82,879.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 37.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in CareCloud during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of CareCloud by 157.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,767 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 3,527 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of CareCloud in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,000. National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CareCloud by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,435 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 4,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CareCloud in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $120,000. 23.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CareCloud (Get Rating)

CareCloud, Inc brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows, and make better business and care decisions. More than 40,000 providers across the United States count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for CareCloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareCloud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.