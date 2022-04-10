Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK) Sees Large Volume Increase

Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 66,713 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 3,089,500 shares.The stock last traded at $16.64 and had previously closed at $17.16.

Separately, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from GBX 1,422 ($18.65) to GBX 1,537 ($20.16) in a research report on Monday, April 4th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 2.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.30.

In other Carnival Co. & news, CFO David Bernstein sold 7,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.38, for a total value of $163,984.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Arnold W. Donald sold 95,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.08, for a total transaction of $1,827,787.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 127,659 shares of company stock worth $2,489,614 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CUK. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 353.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 239.5% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 5,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Plc operates as a global cruise and vacation company. The firm offers holiday and vacation products to a customer base that is broadly varied in terms of cultures, languages and leisure-time preferences. It operates through the North America and Australia(NAA), Europe and Asia(EA), Cruise Support, and Tour and Other segments.

