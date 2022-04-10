CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases for the global markets, with a focus on China. The Company’s products present antiangiogenic solutions to cancer, cardiovascular disease, and macular degeneration. CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as EntreMed, Inc., is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland. “

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on CASI Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.33.

Shares of CASI stock opened at $0.67 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.90. The firm has a market cap of $91.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 0.32. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.56 and a 1 year high of $2.05.

CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. CASI Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 40.06% and a negative net margin of 121.50%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that CASI Pharmaceuticals will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CASI. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 143.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 151,183 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 89,131 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 781.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,285 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 38,373 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 70,169 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 11,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 46.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics and pharmaceutical products in China, the United States, and internationally. It offers EVOMELA, an intravenous formulation of melphalan for use as a conditioning treatment prior to stem cell transplantation, and as a palliative treatment for patients with multiple myeloma.

