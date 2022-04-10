Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 24,947 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the previous session’s volume of 162,509 shares.The stock last traded at $33.36 and had previously closed at $34.95.

A number of brokerages have commented on CSTL. Stephens began coverage on shares of Castle Biosciences in a report on Friday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $94.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Castle Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $94.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $82.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Castle Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.00.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.58.

Castle Biosciences ( NASDAQ:CSTL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.22. Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 33.26% and a negative return on equity of 7.49%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 15,604 shares of Castle Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.26, for a total transaction of $550,197.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 68,113 shares of company stock worth $2,652,314 in the last three months. 39.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Castle Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 161.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 84.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Castle Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL)

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, focuses to provide diagnostic and prognostic testing services for dermatological cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify the risk of metastasis for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

