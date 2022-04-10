Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Has $497,000 Stock Holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) by 41.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,355 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,033 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 4,140.0% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 424 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 53.0% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 459 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 542.9% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTD stock traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $67.79. The stock had a trading volume of 2,896,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,156,417. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.50. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.71 and a 12 month high of $114.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.87 billion, a PE ratio of 237.86, a PEG ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 2.14.

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.14. Trade Desk had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The company had revenue of $395.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.64 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. Trade Desk’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Eric B. Paley sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total value of $623,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 6,084 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $441,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,053 shares of company stock valued at $2,347,556 over the last 90 days. 10.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.50.

Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

