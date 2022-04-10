Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RGI)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RGI – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,524 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF were worth $655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 9.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $321,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 55.6% in the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF stock traded down $1.14 on Friday, reaching $182.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,099. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF has a 52-week low of $171.51 and a 52-week high of $201.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $184.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $189.72.

Rydex S&P Equal Weight Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Industrials (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Industrials Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as aerospace and defense, building products, construction and engineering, electrical equipment, conglomerates, machinery, commercial services and supplies, air freight and logistics, airlines, and marine, road and rail transportation infrastructure that comprise the industrials sector of the S&P 500 Index.

