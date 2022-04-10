Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 10,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 10,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 31,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.71% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FITB shares. Wolfe Research cut Fifth Third Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Barclays upped their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $51.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $48.50 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.96.
NASDAQ:FITB traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.55. 4,278,491 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,716,295. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.91 and a 200 day moving average of $44.95. Fifth Third Bancorp has a twelve month low of $34.35 and a twelve month high of $50.64. The company has a market capitalization of $27.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.88.
Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 33.25%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.09%.
Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)
Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.
