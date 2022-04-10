Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Sells 720 Shares of Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 720 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Compass Diversified were worth $234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CODI. Dfpg Investments LLC bought a new stake in Compass Diversified during the fourth quarter valued at about $221,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Compass Diversified during the fourth quarter worth about $280,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Compass Diversified during the fourth quarter worth about $464,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Compass Diversified during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Compass Diversified by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 239,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,335,000 after purchasing an additional 5,970 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Compass Diversified stock traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 318,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,331. Compass Diversified has a twelve month low of $21.84 and a twelve month high of $33.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.03 and a 200-day moving average of $27.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 3.00.

Compass Diversified ( NYSE:CODI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter. Compass Diversified had a return on equity of 19.43% and a net margin of 5.80%. The business had revenue of $536.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $508.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Compass Diversified will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 21st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. Compass Diversified’s dividend payout ratio is presently 192.31%.

In other news, insider Patrick A. Maciariello acquired 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.29 per share, for a total transaction of $139,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CODI. TheStreet cut Compass Diversified from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. B. Riley began coverage on Compass Diversified in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Compass Diversified in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Compass Diversified from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Compass Diversified has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, safety & security, electronic components, food, foodservice.

