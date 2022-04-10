Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 22,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 517.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 32.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 54.7% during the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 85.1% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 2,260 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Preferred ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:PGX traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.10. The stock had a trading volume of 6,793,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,119,651. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.40. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 1-year low of $13.10 and a 1-year high of $15.37.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.