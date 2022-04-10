Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Trims Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 40.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,360 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Austin Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 150,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,435,000 after purchasing an additional 7,378 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 177.5% in the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 34,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 21,811 shares in the last quarter. Robbins Farley LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Finally, Argent Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 89.3% in the fourth quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 10,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 4,895 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VWO traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $46.22. 12,011,443 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,986,389. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.97 and a fifty-two week high of $55.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.22.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

