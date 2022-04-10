CATCo Reinsurance Opportunities Fund (LON:CAT) Hits New 12-Month High at $0.39

CATCo Reinsurance Opportunities Fund Ltd. (LON:CAT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.39 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.39 ($0.01), with a volume of 3 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.37 ($0.00).
The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 0.33 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 0.31.
About CATCo Reinsurance Opportunities Fund (LON:CAT)
