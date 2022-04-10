Cathy Pitt Buys 6,628 Shares of Gresham House Energy Storage Fund plc (LON:GRID) Stock

Gresham House Energy Storage Fund plc (LON:GRID – Get Rating) insider Cathy Pitt acquired 6,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 150 ($1.97) per share, for a total transaction of £9,942 ($13,038.69).

Cathy Pitt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 11th, Cathy Pitt purchased 894 shares of Gresham House Energy Storage Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 133 ($1.74) per share, for a total transaction of £1,189.02 ($1,559.37).

Shares of LON GRID opened at GBX 153.50 ($2.01) on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 133.30 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 130.63. The company has a market cap of £672.09 million and a PE ratio of 8.39. Gresham House Energy Storage Fund plc has a 52-week low of GBX 102.75 ($1.35) and a 52-week high of GBX 156.07 ($2.05).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of GBX 1.75 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. Gresham House Energy Storage Fund’s payout ratio is presently 0.38%.

