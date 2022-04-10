Cazoo Group (NYSE:CZOO) Trading 4.4% Higher

Cazoo Group Ltd (NYSE:CZOO – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 4.4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $3.12 and last traded at $3.11. 5,415 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,912,400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.98.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cazoo Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th.

Get Cazoo Group alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.34 and its 200 day moving average is $5.78.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. General Catalyst Group Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cazoo Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $267,492,000. Willoughby Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Cazoo Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $171,673,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in Cazoo Group in the 4th quarter valued at $63,867,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Cazoo Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,558,000. Finally, Capital World Investors acquired a new position in Cazoo Group in the 4th quarter valued at $39,026,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.27% of the company’s stock.

About Cazoo Group (NYSE:CZOO)

Cazoo Group Ltd operates as an online car retailer in the United Kingdom and Europe. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. Cazoo Group Ltd operates as a subsidiary of Cazoo Holdings Limited.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cazoo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cazoo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.