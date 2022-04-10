Cazoo Group (NYSE:CZOO) Trading 4.4% Higher

Cazoo Group Ltd (NYSE:CZOO – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 4.4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $3.12 and last traded at $3.11. 5,415 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,912,400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.98.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cazoo Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th.
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.34 and its 200 day moving average is $5.78.
About Cazoo Group (NYSE:CZOO)
Cazoo Group Ltd operates as an online car retailer in the United Kingdom and Europe. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. Cazoo Group Ltd operates as a subsidiary of Cazoo Holdings Limited.
