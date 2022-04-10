CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,320 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $5,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CBRE. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CBRE Group by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,941,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $674,512,000 after buying an additional 282,863 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 7.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,563,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $391,219,000 after buying an additional 300,286 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in CBRE Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $426,873,000. Findlay Park Partners LLP raised its holdings in CBRE Group by 14.1% during the third quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 3,489,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $339,719,000 after purchasing an additional 432,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in CBRE Group by 10.0% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,291,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $320,489,000 after buying an additional 298,579 shares during the last quarter. 94.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CBRE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $171.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.60.

CBRE stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $86.44. 1,573,421 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,904,507. The company has a 50-day moving average of $94.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.46. The company has a market capitalization of $28.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.37. CBRE Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.86 and a twelve month high of $111.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $8.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.16 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 24.38%. The company’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Robert E. Sulentic sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total value of $2,702,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Emma E. Giamartino sold 271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.68, for a total transaction of $27,013.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,381 shares of company stock worth $4,209,073 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

