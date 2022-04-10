CCUR (OTCMKTS:CCURD) Shares Down 2.9%

Shares of CCUR Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCURD – Get Rating) dropped 2.9% on Friday . The company traded as low as $6,500.00 and last traded at $6,625.00. Approximately 9 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $6,825.00.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6,420.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3,915.07.

About CCUR (OTCMKTS:CCURD)

CCUR Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the merchant cash advance (MCA) and real estate businesses. The company provides advances on future merchant receivables, as well as sources syndication capital and merchant leads for MCA funders; and reporting and other administrative services.

