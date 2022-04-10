CD Projekt S.A. (OTCMKTS:OTGLY) Receives Average Rating of “Sell” from Analysts

CD Projekt S.A. (OTCMKTS:OTGLY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Sell” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $133.00.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC downgraded shares of CD Projekt from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of CD Projekt from 140.00 to 133.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of CD Projekt from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of CD Projekt from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th.

OTGLY traded down $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.90. The stock had a trading volume of 9,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,980. CD Projekt has a 12 month low of $8.38 and a 12 month high of $14.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.09.

CD Projekt SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and digital distribution of videogames for personal computers and video game consoles worldwide. It operates through two segments, CD PROJEKT RED and GOG.com. The company's product portfolio comprises The Witcher; The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings; The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, Hearts of Stone games, and Blood and Wine; Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales; Gwent: The Witcher Card game; and Cyberpunk 2077.

