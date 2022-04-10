CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 60,070 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 672,809 shares.The stock last traded at $54.66 and had previously closed at $54.50.

CDK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. TheStreet raised shares of CDK Global from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CDK Global in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barrington Research cut shares of CDK Global from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of CDK Global from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.50.

Get CDK Global alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.61.

CDK Global ( NASDAQ:CDK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $436.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $432.05 million. CDK Global had a net margin of 60.45% and a return on equity of 66.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CDK Global, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. CDK Global’s payout ratio is currently 7.03%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in CDK Global by 12,080.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 609 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CDK Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new stake in CDK Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in CDK Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in CDK Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

About CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK)

CDK Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated data and technology solutions to the automotive, heavy truck, recreation, and heavy equipment industries in the United States and internationally. It offers subscription-based software and technology solutions to automotive retailers, as well as to retailers and manufacturers of heavy trucks, construction and agricultural equipment, motorcycles, boats, and other marine and recreational vehicles.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for CDK Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDK Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.