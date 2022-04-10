CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Shares Purchased by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 47.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 596,425 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 191,154 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.44% of CDW worth $122,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CDW. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in CDW by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 100,848 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $20,652,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of CDW by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 28,801 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,898,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CDW by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,835 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in CDW by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 14,638 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,998,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in CDW by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 22,789 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares in the last quarter. 89.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CDW stock traded down $1.77 on Friday, reaching $175.55. 646,511 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 794,476. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.57, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $23.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $178.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $186.45. CDW Co. has a 1-year low of $162.47 and a 1-year high of $208.71.

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The information technology services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.21 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 115.79% and a net margin of 4.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that CDW Co. will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is 28.41%.

In other CDW news, insider Albert Joseph Miralles, Jr. purchased 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $181.96 per share, for a total transaction of $300,234.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

CDW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CDW in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of CDW from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $201.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of CDW from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of CDW from $210.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of CDW in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CDW presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $212.86.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security.

