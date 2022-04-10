Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CELLDEX THERAPEUTICS is an integrated biopharmaceutical company that applies its comprehensive Precision Targeted Immunotherapy Platform to generate a pipeline of candidates to treat cancer and other difficult-to-treat diseases. Celldex’s immunotherapy platform includes a complementary portfolio of monoclonal antibodies, antibody-targeted vaccines and immunomodulators to create novel disease-specific drug candidates. “

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Celldex Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $56.60.

CLDX opened at $37.33 on Wednesday. Celldex Therapeutics has a one year low of $19.71 and a one year high of $57.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.76 and a beta of 2.78.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.01). Celldex Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,516.04% and a negative return on equity of 21.98%. The business had revenue of $0.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.26) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Celldex Therapeutics will post -1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 49,823 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,705 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,151 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory diseases and various forms of cancer. The company's clinical development programs CDX-0159, a Phase I monoclonal antibody that binds the receptor tyrosine kinase KIT and inhibits its activity; CDX-1140, a human agonist monoclonal antibody targeted to CD40, a key activator of immune response, which is found on dendritic cells, macrophages, and B cells, as well as is expressed on various cancer cells; and CDX-527, a bispecific antibody, which uses the company's proprietary active anti-PD-L1 and CD27 human antibodies to couple CD27 costimulation with blockade of the PD-L1/PD-1 pathway to help prime and activate anti-tumor T cell responses through CD27 costimulation.

