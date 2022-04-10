Centaurus Financial Inc. Decreases Stock Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Centaurus Financial Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 65.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,274 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MEMBERS Trust Co boosted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 102.1% during the third quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 8,646,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,754,000 after buying an additional 4,368,862 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,349,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,236,210,000 after buying an additional 2,186,042 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 283.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,087,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,718,000 after buying an additional 804,411 shares during the last quarter. Trek Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 889.7% during the 4th quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 743,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,594,000 after purchasing an additional 668,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 3,420,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,633,000 after buying an additional 512,000 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ SHY opened at $83.06 on Friday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $82.99 and a 1-year high of $86.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $84.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.10.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th were issued a $0.036 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. This is a positive change from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

