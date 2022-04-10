Centaurus Financial Inc. Has $187,000 Holdings in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Centaurus Financial Inc. decreased its position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) by 56.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,910 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 150.7% in the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 342.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 75.9% during the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Carnival Co. & during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. 51.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CCL opened at $18.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Carnival Co. & plc has a 12-month low of $14.94 and a 12-month high of $31.52.

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CCL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($1.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.16) by ($0.50). Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 56.97% and a negative net margin of 268.65%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.79) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6142.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Carnival Co. & plc will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO David Bernstein sold 7,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.38, for a total transaction of $163,984.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Arnold W. Donald sold 95,796 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.08, for a total value of $1,827,787.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CCL shares. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.25.

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

