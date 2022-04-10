Centaurus Financial Inc. Has $214,000 Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,381 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 108.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 192 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 215.0% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 135.1% during the fourth quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 348 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the third quarter valued at about $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SWKS shares. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $195.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $195.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $156.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.25.

In related news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.30, for a total transaction of $1,513,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.35, for a total transaction of $228,525.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 41,500 shares of company stock worth $6,010,625 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $122.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 4.20 and a quick ratio of 2.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $134.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.04. The stock has a market cap of $20.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.70, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.09. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.99 and a 1-year high of $204.00.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.15. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 30.57%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 26.92%.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

