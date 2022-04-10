Centaurus Financial Inc. Invests $156,000 in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR)

Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 16,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $142,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 7.6% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust in the third quarter worth $149,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust in the third quarter valued at $164,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 8.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628 shares during the period.

Get BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust alerts:

NYSE:BGR opened at $11.79 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.36. BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust has a one year low of $8.18 and a one year high of $11.98.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.044 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%.

About BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (Get Rating)

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe, with an emphasis on the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy and natural resources sectors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.