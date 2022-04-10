Centaurus Financial Inc. Purchases 512 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,106 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Carrier Global by 29.9% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 60,446,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,128,745,000 after purchasing an additional 13,917,795 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Carrier Global by 6.3% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 59,498,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,079,643,000 after purchasing an additional 3,537,425 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 210.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,783,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,879,000 after acquiring an additional 16,122,688 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 11.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,085,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 70.1% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,864,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,384,000 after acquiring an additional 4,063,681 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global stock opened at $43.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Carrier Global Co. has a 12 month low of $42.01 and a 12 month high of $58.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.40. The firm has a market cap of $37.00 billion, a PE ratio of 23.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.20.

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 28.50% and a net margin of 8.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CARR shares. Barclays dropped their price target on Carrier Global from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Carrier Global from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Carrier Global from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Carrier Global from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded Carrier Global to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.18.

In other news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 3,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total transaction of $168,377.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

