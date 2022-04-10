Centaurus Financial Inc. Sells 98 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Centaurus Financial Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 564 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 98 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FICO. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Fair Isaac in the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,216,000. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new stake in Fair Isaac during the 4th quarter valued at $97,137,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Fair Isaac during the 4th quarter valued at $60,173,000. NFJ Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Fair Isaac by 1,692.8% during the 3rd quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 66,387 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,417,000 after purchasing an additional 62,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Fair Isaac during the 3rd quarter valued at $21,862,000. Institutional investors own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

NYSE:FICO opened at $418.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.79 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $480.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $433.28. Fair Isaac Co. has a fifty-two week low of $342.89 and a fifty-two week high of $553.97.

Fair Isaac ( NYSE:FICO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $322.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.89 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 29.44% and a negative return on equity of 403.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Fair Isaac Co. will post 12.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Fair Isaac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Fair Isaac from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fair Isaac in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $488.00 to $535.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $529.00 to $588.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $556.71.

In related news, Director Braden R. Kelly sold 13,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $518.34, for a total transaction of $7,005,365.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joanna Rees sold 1,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $502.23, for a total transaction of $833,701.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,148 shares of company stock worth $12,804,921. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fair Isaac Profile (Get Rating)

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment offers pre-configured decision management solution designed for various business problems or processes, such as marketing, account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, collection, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.