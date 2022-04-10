Centaurus Financial Inc. Takes Position in Progenity, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROG)

Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Progenity, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 78,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progenity during the third quarter valued at about $1,238,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Progenity in the third quarter valued at approximately $935,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Progenity by 62.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 318,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 122,531 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Progenity by 153.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 126,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 76,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Progenity during the third quarter valued at approximately $102,000. 70.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Progenity alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Progenity from $55.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Progenity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.63.

Shares of Progenity stock opened at $1.16 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.42 and a 200 day moving average of $2.11. The firm has a market cap of $213.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 0.61. Progenity, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.66 and a 1 year high of $6.20.

Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $0.44 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.53) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Progenity, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Progenity Company Profile (Get Rating)

Progenity, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides develops and commercializes molecular testing products in the United States. It offers Innatal, a noninvasive prenatal screening test offered to women early in pregnancy to screen for chromosome abnormalities, such as down syndrome, trisomy 18, trisomy 13, and sex chromosome disorders through the analysis of cell-free DNA; Preparent that screens for carrier status of hereditary diseases prior to or early in pregnancy; and Riscover, a hereditary cancer screen that analyzes 31 genes associated with inherited risk of 12 types of cancers, including the BRCA1/2 genes for hereditary breast, ovarian, colorectal, endometrial, pancreatic, and other cancer syndromes, as well as for the five genes associated with Lynch syndrome.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PROG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Progenity, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROG – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Progenity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progenity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.