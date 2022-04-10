Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) Sets New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Friday after KeyCorp raised their price target on the stock from $9.00 to $11.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Centennial Resource Development traded as high as $9.37 and last traded at $9.27, with a volume of 184059 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.97.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CDEV. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Centennial Resource Development from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $8.75 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Centennial Resource Development from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Centennial Resource Development from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Piper Sandler raised Centennial Resource Development from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Centennial Resource Development from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $8.40 to $11.20 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.25.

In other Centennial Resource Development news, Director Silver Run Sponsor, Llc sold 2,425,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.76, for a total transaction of $21,243,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 29.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JB Investments Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. JB Investments Management LLC now owns 11,401,435 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $68,181,000 after purchasing an additional 162,419 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 891.8% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,373,553 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $56,103,000 after purchasing an additional 7,529,250 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 54.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,407,775 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $38,319,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253,011 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the 4th quarter valued at $33,846,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 4,500,700 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $30,155,000 after purchasing an additional 985,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.11% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 22.43 and a beta of 5.56.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.22. Centennial Resource Development had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 13.42%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Centennial Resource Development, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Centennial Resource Development Company Profile

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. Its assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. The company's properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County, West Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

