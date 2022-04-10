Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) Sets New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Friday after KeyCorp raised their price target on the stock from $9.00 to $11.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Centennial Resource Development traded as high as $9.37 and last traded at $9.27, with a volume of 184059 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.97.
Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CDEV. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Centennial Resource Development from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $8.75 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Centennial Resource Development from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Centennial Resource Development from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Piper Sandler raised Centennial Resource Development from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Centennial Resource Development from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $8.40 to $11.20 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.25.
In other Centennial Resource Development news, Director Silver Run Sponsor, Llc sold 2,425,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.76, for a total transaction of $21,243,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 29.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 22.43 and a beta of 5.56.
Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.22. Centennial Resource Development had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 13.42%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Centennial Resource Development, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.
Centennial Resource Development Company Profile (NASDAQ:CDEV)
Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. Its assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. The company's properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County, West Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Centennial Resource Development (CDEV)
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/4 – 4/8
- 3 Best Life Sciences Stocks to Buy Now
- The Institutional Insiders Are Buying WD-40 Company
- What’s Behind The Latest Surge In GameStop (NYSE: GME)?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Centennial Resource Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centennial Resource Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.