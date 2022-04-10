Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Electrobras is involved in the Utilities Industry. Their principal activity is the generation and distribution of electric power through their companies to the whole of Brazil. Some of their other activities include development of technology programs, technical standards and industrial quality. “

Separately, StockNews.com raised Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 26th.

NYSE:EBR opened at $9.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás has a twelve month low of $5.16 and a twelve month high of $9.61.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 14.69%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 18,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 56.1% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 6,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,280 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 28,033 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 33,702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 2,305 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 231.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 4,218 shares during the period. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA – Eletrobras, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, thermal, nuclear, wind, and solar plants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 31 hydroelectric plants with a total installed capacity of 50,648 megawatts; seven thermal plants, including coal, and oil and gas power generation units with a total installed capacity of 1,595 megawatts; and two nuclear power plants comprising Angra I with an installed capacity of 640 megawatts and Angra II with an installed capacity of 1,350 megawatts.

