Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) Shares Acquired by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) by 24.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,425 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,634 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Ceridian HCM were worth $880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 311.5% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Ceridian HCM by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Ceridian HCM by 89.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ceridian HCM by 107.5% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Ceridian HCM during the 3rd quarter worth $121,000.

Get Ceridian HCM alerts:

In related news, COO Christopher R. Armstrong sold 6,861 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total transaction of $428,743.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Noemie Clemence Heuland sold 592 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total transaction of $36,994.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,437 shares of company stock worth $1,394,254. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CDAY shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $92.00 to $83.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.55.

Shares of CDAY stock opened at $61.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a one year low of $58.58 and a one year high of $130.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.04.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). Ceridian HCM had a negative return on equity of 2.73% and a negative net margin of 7.36%. The company had revenue of $282.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Ceridian HCM Profile (Get Rating)

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ceridian HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceridian HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.