Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,124 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $4,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CRL. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,087,693 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,099,536,000 after acquiring an additional 152,682 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,481,805 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $611,496,000 after acquiring an additional 84,769 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,467,311 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $605,517,000 after acquiring an additional 24,526 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 911,152 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $375,023,000 after acquiring an additional 35,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 603,466 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $223,232,000 after acquiring an additional 77,146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CRL shares. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $445.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $409.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $450.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $465.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $405.40.

Shares of CRL stock opened at $302.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.23. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $251.30 and a 1 year high of $460.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $294.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $349.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.27 billion, a PE ratio of 39.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.23.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The medical research company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.07. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 22.38% and a net margin of 11.04%. The company had revenue of $905.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $888.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 11.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO James C. Foster sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.46, for a total value of $6,309,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.83, for a total value of $115,168.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,975 shares of company stock worth $11,791,146 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

