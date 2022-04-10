Charter Trust Co. Has $29 Million Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Charter Trust Co. lowered its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 86,239 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 2,778 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 2.5% of Charter Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Charter Trust Co.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $29,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 33,334 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $11,211,000 after buying an additional 4,575 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,671 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,598,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Claris Advisors LLC MO bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,217,000. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,522 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,902,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,729 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,263,000 after buying an additional 2,037 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 1,600 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $311.53 per share, for a total transaction of $498,448.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 1,700 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $295.48 per share, with a total value of $502,316.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

MSFT stock opened at $296.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $297.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $311.21. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.63, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $238.07 and a 1-year high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $51.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.80 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 38.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 26.41%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MSFT. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays set a $363.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $400.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $366.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $355.99.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

