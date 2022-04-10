Chatham Capital Group Inc. Has $265,000 Stake in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK)

Chatham Capital Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK – Get Rating) by 47.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,450 shares during the quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aries Wealth Management grew its position in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 600.0% in the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,435,000 after purchasing an additional 12,600 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF in the third quarter valued at about $324,000. Adviser Investments LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 6.4% in the third quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 75,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,750,000 after purchasing an additional 4,533 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF in the third quarter valued at about $1,373,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter.

XNTK stock traded down $2.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $130.92. 15,731 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,083. SPDR NYSE Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $119.40 and a twelve month high of $177.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.90.

SPDR Morgan Stanley Technology ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the Morgan Stanley Technology Index. The Morgan Stanley Technology Index is composed purely of electronics-based technology companies. The Technology Index comprises companies drawn from the following technology sub-sectors: computer services; design software; server software, personal computer (PC) software and new media; networking and telecom equipment; server hardware, PC hardware and peripherals; specialized systems, and semiconductors.

