Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Receives $159.48 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and fifteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $159.48.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $148.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Get Chevron alerts:

In other Chevron news, EVP James William Johnson sold 40,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.69, for a total value of $5,067,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 300 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $39,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 591,615 shares of company stock valued at $79,871,232 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 63.5% during the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 116.3% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 65.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $169.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $330.95 billion, a PE ratio of 20.88, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $152.59 and its 200 day moving average is $128.84. Chevron has a 52 week low of $92.86 and a 52 week high of $174.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $48.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.22 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 9.62%. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was up 91.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron will post 14.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 69.78%.

About Chevron (Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.