Chorus Aviation Inc. (TSE:CHR) Receives C$5.63 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Chorus Aviation Inc. (TSE:CHR – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$5.63.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CHR shares. Scotiabank upgraded Chorus Aviation from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$4.75 to C$6.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. CIBC boosted their price target on Chorus Aviation from C$6.00 to C$6.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Chorus Aviation in a research note on Friday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$5.50 price target for the company. TD Securities decreased their price target on Chorus Aviation from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price objective on Chorus Aviation from C$4.30 to C$4.65 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th.

CHR stock opened at C$3.95 on Thursday. Chorus Aviation has a 1-year low of C$3.18 and a 1-year high of C$5.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$4.14 and a 200-day moving average price of C$3.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 277.75, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of C$701.72 million and a P/E ratio of -32.92.

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various aviation support services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Regional Aviation Services and Regional Aircraft Leasing. The Regional Aviation Services segment includes all three sectors of the regional aviation, such as contract flying, including ACMI and charter operations; aircraft leasing; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as part sales and technical services.

