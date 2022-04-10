Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:CHYHY) Price Target Increased to 550.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:CHYHY – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from 530.00 to 550.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on CHYHY. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S from 550.00 to 540.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the company from $515.00 to $535.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $411.89.

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S stock opened at $20.27 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.35 and a 200-day moving average of $19.34. Chr. Hansen Holding A/S has a 1-year low of $16.82 and a 1-year high of $24.57.

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S, a bioscience company, develops natural ingredient solutions for the food, nutritional, pharmaceutical, and agricultural industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Food Cultures & Enzymes, and Health & Nutrition segments.

