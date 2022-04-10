Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $951.02 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) will post $951.02 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Ciena’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $948.43 million to $955.90 million. Ciena reported sales of $833.93 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ciena will report full-year sales of $4.05 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.02 billion to $4.07 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $4.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.36 billion to $4.46 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Ciena.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $844.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $845.14 million. Ciena had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 13.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 EPS.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CIEN shares. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Ciena in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Ciena from $87.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Ciena in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ciena in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Ciena from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.69.

In other news, SVP Stephen B. Alexander sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.63, for a total transaction of $141,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.81, for a total transaction of $71,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,202 shares of company stock valued at $1,620,091 in the last three months. 0.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIEN. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ciena by 483.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 560 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Ciena in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in Ciena in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. City State Bank purchased a new stake in Ciena during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Ciena by 21.2% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. 86.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CIEN traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $58.22. 1,005,907 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,394,690. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 3.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.02. The stock has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.60, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.85. Ciena has a 1-year low of $49.51 and a 1-year high of $78.28.

Ciena Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

