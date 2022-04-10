Cim Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stake in American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD)

Cim Investment Management Inc. increased its position in American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD – Get Rating) by 100.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,506 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,753 shares during the period. Cim Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.12% of American Vanguard worth $589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of American Vanguard by 77.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 147,457 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,582,000 after acquiring an additional 64,335 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Vanguard in the second quarter worth approximately $439,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of American Vanguard by 68.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 62,596 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after buying an additional 25,416 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in American Vanguard during the 3rd quarter valued at $164,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in American Vanguard during the 3rd quarter valued at $529,000. 79.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on AVD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on American Vanguard in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised American Vanguard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised American Vanguard from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Vanguard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.33.

Shares of AVD traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.36. 420,827 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 329,556. American Vanguard Co. has a 1 year low of $13.82 and a 1 year high of $21.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.09 and its 200-day moving average is $16.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $629.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.38 and a beta of 0.94.

American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.08). American Vanguard had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 5.06%. The business had revenue of $158.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Vanguard Co. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This is a positive change from American Vanguard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. American Vanguard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.39%.

American Vanguard Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals for agricultural, commercial, and consumer uses in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and formulates chemicals, including insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, molluscicides, soil health, plant nutrition, growth regulators, and soil fumigants in liquid, powder, and granular forms for crops, turf and ornamental plants, and human and animal health protection.

