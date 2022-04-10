Cim Investment Management Inc. Buys 14,706 Shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA)

Cim Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) by 98.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 29,707 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,706 shares during the period. Cim Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Under Armour by 35.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,526,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,429,000 after buying an additional 661,912 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Under Armour by 5.7% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 4.9% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the third quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Patton Fund Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 153.2% during the third quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 119,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,419,000 after purchasing an additional 72,540 shares during the period. 33.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Under Armour from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Under Armour from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Under Armour from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Under Armour from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Under Armour from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Under Armour presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.67.

Shares of UAA traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,168,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,430,629. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.19. Under Armour, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.70 and a twelve month high of $27.28. The company has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. Under Armour had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 6.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Under Armour announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 6.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also provides footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

