Cim Investment Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM)

Cim Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM – Get Rating) by 100.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,844 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,422 shares during the quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.13% of Atomera worth $666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sargent Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Atomera by 0.7% during the third quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 164,059 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Atomera by 1.2% in the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 161,084 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,719,000 after buying an additional 1,888 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Atomera by 7.8% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,290 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $814,000 after buying an additional 2,555 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Atomera by 373.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,840 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 3,029 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Atomera by 222.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,297 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 5,726 shares during the period. 31.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Atomera from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ ATOM traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.00. The stock had a trading volume of 226,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,837. Atomera Incorporated has a 1 year low of $10.53 and a 1 year high of $33.13. The firm has a market cap of $257.29 million, a P/E ratio of -15.71 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 10.54 and a current ratio of 10.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.17.

Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The technology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01.

Atomera Incorporated develops, commercializes, and licenses proprietary materials, processes, and technologies for the semiconductor industry in North America and the Asia Pacific. The company's lead technology is the Mears Silicon Technology, a thin film of reengineered silicon that can be applied as a transistor channel enhancement to CMOS-type transistors.

